Lodging Interactive Introduces CruVu™, a New Private Guest Recognition Service for Hotels and Restaurants

New hospitality service transforms guest feedback into department recognition, operational intelligence, management coaching, and stronger guest experiences.

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lodging Interactive , a hospitality digital marketing company with more than 25 years of experience serving hotels, resorts, and hospitality management companies, today announced the launch of CruVu ™, a new private Customer-Powered Recognition service designed to help hotel leaders better understand, recognize, and improve the departments and team members that shape the guest experience.Finally, know which departments create your best guest experiences.For more than two decades, Lodging Interactive has helped hotels protect and strengthen their online reputation through guest review management, social media marketing, and digital guest engagement. Through that work, the company recognized an important opportunity to help hotel operators move beyond managing guest feedback after the stay and begin using it to improve the guest experience while it is being created. CruVu was developed to fill that gap.Unlike traditional reputation management services that focus on responding to public reviews, CruVu captures private guest recognition and transforms it into meaningful operational intelligence for hotel leadership. Guests can quickly recognize the departments that made the greatest impact on their stay, such as Front Desk, Housekeeping, Engineering, Food & Beverage, Concierge, Valet, or Spa Services. Rather than publishing that information publicly, CruVu delivers it privately to hotel management, where it becomes actionable intelligence for recognition, coaching, and operational improvement.“Since 2001, we’ve helped hotels understand what their guests are saying,” said DJ Vallauri, Founder and CEO of Lodging Interactive. “After reviewing and responding to millions of guest comments, we realized that by the time a public review is posted, the opportunity to recognize great work and reinforce exceptional service has often passed. We wanted to create a better way to help hotel leaders recognize the departments driving outstanding guest experiences and provide managers with meaningful insights to coach their teams.”CruVu extends reputation management upstream by helping hotels improve the guest experiences that ultimately create their reputation.CruVu is designed as a private internal guest-powered recognition service that complements Lodging Interactive’s reputation management offerings. Guest recognition is never intended to replace public reviews. Instead, it gives hotel leaders an additional source of operational intelligence that helps answer important questions:- Which departments consistently exceed guest expectations?- Which areas deserve greater recognition?- Where are coaching opportunities emerging?- What service trends are developing across shifts, departments, or locations?- How can leadership reinforce the behaviors that create memorable guest experiences?By combining customer-powered recognition with operational insights, CruVu helps hotel managers celebrate success, strengthen team engagement, improve service consistency, and ultimately create better guest experiences that naturally contribute to stronger online reviews, greater guest trust, and increased loyalty.“Reputation is built long before a guest posts an online review,” Vallauri added. “CruVu helps hotel leaders recognize the people and departments behind exceptional service, creating a culture where recognition and coaching become part of everyday operations. Better guest experiences naturally lead to stronger reputations.”Extending the Same CruVu Philosophy to RestaurantsIn restaurant environments, guests often recognize individual team members, servers, bartenders, hosts, managers, and other frontline employees rather than departments. CruVu allows guests to privately recognize outstanding staff members while providing restaurant managers with personalized coaching insights based on authentic guest feedback. The result is stronger employee engagement, more effective coaching, improved service consistency, and a better dining experience.Whether recognizing hotel departments or restaurant team members, CruVu shares one mission: helping hospitality organizations transform everyday guest feedback into meaningful recognition, actionable coaching, and continuous service improvement.CruVu is now available through Lodging Interactive for hotels, resorts, restaurants, and hospitality management companies.For more information or to schedule a personalized demonstration, visit CruVu.ai.About Lodging InteractiveSince 2001, Lodging Interactive has been a leading provider of Hospitality Guest Experience , Reputation Management & Digital Marketing Solutions, serving hotels, resorts, restaurants, and hospitality management companies throughout North America. Headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, the company delivers an integrated portfolio of services designed to help hospitality organizations strengthen guest engagement, elevate their online reputation, and drive measurable business growth.Built on more than 25 years of hospitality expertise, Lodging Interactive combines strategic insight with a 100% human-led service model to help branded hotels, independent properties, restaurants, and management companies transform guest interactions into stronger relationships, enhanced brand loyalty, and exceptional guest experiences.For more information, email hello@lodginginteractive.com, call 877-291-4411 ext. 704, or visit www.LodgingInteractive.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.