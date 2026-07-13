Central Florida Posts 1,479 Active Price-Reduced Homes, Largest One-Week Wave on Record

Price Cut In Central Florida 7-12 Brenden Rendo, Realtor Visit HomesInOrlando.ForSale NextHome Neighborhood Realty

Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties added 243 net price reductions for the week of July 12, 2026, 52.94% of reduced inventory past 60 days on market.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Homes In Orlando Team, led by Realtor Brenden Rendo, reports 1,479 active price-reduced residential listings across Central Florida's four-county footprint (Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake), based on direct Stellar MLS data pulled July 12, 2026. Of that inventory, 52.94% has been on the market 60 days or longer, the threshold where sellers typically move past defending list price and begin negotiating concessions.

The average reduction across all four counties measured 3.58% off list, and 783 of the 1,479 reduced listings now sit past the 60-day mark. That structural majority marks the buyer-leverage tier where closing cost credits, repair credits, and rate buydowns commonly come onto the table alongside the price reduction itself.

The week-over-week context is the story. Total reduced inventory rose by 243 listings from 1,236 on July 7, the largest one-week increase the report has tracked, arriving exactly one week after its largest one-week decrease. The sequence points to a functioning two-sided market: buyers absorbed fresh, competitively priced inventory, and sellers responded by repositioning in volume.

Four-County Snapshot: Week of July 12, 2026

County Active Reductions Week-over-Week Avg. Reduction Past 60 Days

Orange 619 +127 3.13% 52.30%

Seminole 225 +73 3.28% 50.20%

Volusia 316 +37 3.79% 55.40%

Lake 319 +6 4.14% 53.60%

Central Florida 1,479 +243 3.58% 52.94%

Orange County: The Largest Wave

Orange County added 127 reduced listings to 619, the report's largest single-county move, one week after posting its largest absorption. The fresh inventory pulled the county's stale share down to 52.30%, while the past-60-day pool still grew to 324 listings at a 3.13% average reduction. Winter Garden anchors the premium tier: 72 reduced listings, the county's second-largest city pool, at a 3.09% average reduction, a $716,401 average list price, and an 81-day average on market.

Seminole County: A 48.03% Jump in Seven Days

Seminole County posted the sharpest proportional move in the report, rising 73 listings from 152 to 225. The wave flipped the county from the report's highest stale share to its second-freshest pool at 50.20% past 60 days, with new sellers entering in Lake Mary, Oviedo, and Sanford at a 3.28% average reduction. Altamonte Springs recorded the county's deepest city-level cut at a 4.98% average across 37 listings, 27 of them condominiums, at a $265,703 average list price.

Volusia County: Highest Stale Share

Volusia County added 37 reduced listings to 316 and now carries the report's highest stale share at 55.40% past 60 days, at a 3.79% county average reduction. Daytona Beach stands out at a 4.00% average cut across 47 listings, deeper than the county's own average, at a $340,595 average list price and 90 days average on market, spanning both beachside condominiums and mainland single-family streets.

Lake County: Deepest Cuts

Lake County held nearly flat on count, adding 6 listings to 319, while its average reduction deepened from 3.07% to 4.14%, the steepest of the four counties. The discounts concentrate in Leesburg, Mount Dora, and Tavares. Mount Dora posted the steepest city-level cut in the entire report at a 5.07% average reduction across 43 listings, at a $440,709 average list price and a 111-day average on market.

Commentary

"Two weeks, two records, in opposite directions. Last week buyers cleared 92 reduced listings, the fastest absorption we had tracked, and this week sellers answered with 243 new cuts," said Brenden Rendo of The Homes In Orlando Team. "The read is not that the market is weakening. It is that both sides are active: buyers are taking correctly priced inventory quickly, and sellers are repositioning against the pool that remains. With 783 listings now past 60 days at a 3.58% average reduction, the negotiating tier is the widest this report has measured."

Implications by Audience

Buyers. The fresh tier (243 new reductions) is selection; the past-60 tier (783 listings) is negotiating room, where concessions and credits typically enter the conversation on top of the reduction itself.

Sellers. The competing price-cut pool grew by roughly a fifth in one week. The two-week sequence shows the market rewarding correctly priced listings quickly and stranding overpriced inventory past the 60-day line.

Investors. A rising count with deepening average cuts, led by Lake County at 4.14% and Mount Dora at 5.07%, widens the acquisition screen. Long-DOM coastal inventory in Volusia remains the concession tier to underwrite first, alongside insurance carrying costs and inspection realities.

Data Access

Live county-level data, updated weekly from Stellar MLS:

• Orange County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/orange-county/price-reduced-homes/

• Seminole County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/real-estate/seminole-county-fl/homes-with-price-reduction/

• Volusia County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/volusia-county/homes-with-price-reduction/

• Lake County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/lake-county/priced-reduced-homes/

• Weekly analysis: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/blog/central-florida-price-cuts-2026-07-12/

About The Homes In Orlando Team

The Homes In Orlando Team, led by Realtor Brenden Rendo at NextHome Neighborhood Realty, provides data-driven residential real estate services across Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties in Central Florida. Rendo brings 30 years of experience spanning mortgage lending, hard money lending, fix-and-flip investing, and full-service buyer and seller representation. The team publishes weekly price-reduction data drawn directly from Stellar MLS.

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