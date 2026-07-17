Florida's $50 Million Hometown Heroes Fund: What Essential Workers in Orange, Seminole, Lake, and Volusia Need to Know

Hometown Heroes Program Brenden Rendo, Realtor Visit HomesInOrlando.ForSale NextHome Neighborhood Realty

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Housing Finance Corporation reopened its Hometown Heroes Homebuyer Loan Program on July 13, 2026 with $50 million in down payment assistance for essential workers purchasing a first home. According to program administrator rate sheets, more than $45 million remained available as of July 16, indicating roughly 10 percent of the pool was reserved within the first three days.

The program provides eligible workers up to $35,000 (5 percent of the total mortgage amount) toward down payment and closing costs, structured as a zero-interest deferred second mortgage with no monthly payments, repaid when the home is sold, refinanced, or no longer used as a primary residence.

"The two federally funded rounds in 2023 and 2024 were each fully reserved in under eight weeks," said Brenden Rendo, a Realtor with The Homes In Orlando Team at NextHome Neighborhood Realty serving Orange, Seminole, Lake, and Volusia counties. "Buyers who wait for the perfect moment tend to discover the fund is already empty. Funds are reserved at contract, so the preparation has to happen now."

Eligible occupations include healthcare workers, K-12 school staff, first responders, public safety workers, court employees, licensed childcare workers, active duty and reserve military including the Florida National Guard, and veterans. Employment must be full-time at a Florida brick-and-mortar location, and only one borrower on the loan must qualify. 2026 qualifying income limits are $175,350 in Orange County, $172,350 in Seminole and Lake counties, and $148,650 in Volusia County for FHA, VA, and HFA Advantage loans.

Since 2022 the program has funded 25,620 Florida home purchases with $398.9 million in assistance, according to Florida Housing Finance Corporation data as of July 1, 2026.

A county-by-county eligibility guide is available at https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/florida-hometown-heroes-central-florida/ and a weekly fund tracker at https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/central-florida-housing-statistics/

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