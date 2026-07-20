Central Florida Holds 1,424 Active Price Reductions as Stale Share Climbs to 53.44%

Central Florida Price Reductions For Week Ending July 19 Brenden Rendo, Realtor Visit HomesInOrlando.ForSale NextHome Neighborhood Realty

Buyers across Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties absorbed a record supply wave in seven days, leaving a smaller but older price-cut pool

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Active price-reduced inventory across Central Florida's Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties stands at 1,424 listings this week, according to a four-county analysis of Stellar MLS data by The Homes In Orlando Team. Of those, 761 listings, or 53.44% of the pool, have been on the market more than 60 days, the leverage tier where sellers most often negotiate concessions, credits, and terms rather than list price.

The average reduction across the four counties is 3.31% off the original list price. The structural finding of the week: the total pool contracted by 55 listings, yet the stale share rose from 52.94% to 53.44%, indicating buyers absorbed the freshly repriced tier and left the aging tier behind.

The absorption follows the largest one-week supply wave in the report's history. Last week sellers added 243 new price reductions across the four counties; this week buyers answered, pulling the total from 1,479 down to 1,424 in seven days.

Four-County Snapshot (Week of July 19, 2026)

County Active Reductions Week-over-Week Avg. Reduction Share Past 60 Days

Orange 564 -55 3.12% 56.20%

Seminole 199 -26 3.28% 48.20%

Volusia 325 +9 3.79% 56.30%

Lake 336 +17 3.07% 49.10%

Central Florida 1,424 -55 3.31% 53.44%

Seminole County posted the fastest absorption in the report: down 11.56% in one week, immediately after its pool grew 48.03%. The county now holds the freshest inventory mix of the four, with 48.20% of reduced listings past 60 days, the only county under 50.00%.

Orange County gave back 55 of the 127 reductions it added a week earlier, settling at 564 active cuts. Orlando proper accounts for 358 of them, the largest city pool in the report, at a 113-day average on market and a $526,092 average list price.

Volusia County added 9 reductions and now carries the report's highest stale share at 56.30%. New Smyrna Beach stands out at 139 days average market time across 56 reduced listings, the longest of any city pool this week.

Lake County posted the report's largest gain at 17 new reductions while its average cut eased from 4.14% to 3.07%. Clermont holds the county's largest pool, 87 listings, moving at a 75-day average, the fastest city in the report.

"Two weeks, two records: the biggest supply wave we have tracked, then the fastest absorption of it," said Brenden Rendo, broker associate with The Homes In Orlando Team at NextHome Neighborhood Realty. "The detail that matters for buyers is what got left behind. The pool that remains is majority past 60 days, and that is the tier where closing cost credits, repair credits, and rate buydowns get negotiated. The data says sellers who priced correctly moved in days, and everyone else is now competing in an aging pool."

For buyers, 761 listings across the four counties have crossed the 60-day threshold at a 3.31% average reduction, the tier where negotiating room is widest.

For sellers, the two-week sequence demonstrates that competitively repriced listings are absorbed within days, while the remainder ages into a majority-stale pool.

For investors, the 183 past-60 coastal listings in Volusia County remain the deepest concession tier in the report, and Lake County's new shallow reductions are the pipeline to watch as they age.

Data access:

• Orange County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/orange-county/price-reduced-homes/

• Seminole County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/real-estate/seminole-county-fl/homes-with-price-reduction/

• Volusia County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/volusia-county/homes-with-price-reduction/

• Lake County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/lake-county/priced-reduced-homes/

• Weekly breakdown: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/blog/central-florida-price-cuts-2026-07-19/

About The Homes In Orlando Team

The Homes In Orlando Team at NextHome Neighborhood Realty publishes weekly data-driven analyses of Central Florida residential real estate covering Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties, drawing on Stellar MLS data and 30 years of experience across mortgage lending, hard money, fix-and-flip investing, and full-service brokerage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.