ParallelStaff Expands Focus on Dedicated Development Teams and Staff Augmentation for U.S. Companies

nearshore software developers nearshore software development nearshore staff augmentation

ISO 27001-certified nearshore staffing firm expands dedicated development team and IT staff augmentation services for U.S. companies.

Companies aren't just asking us to fill a seat anymore. They want a team that understands their product, their codebase, and their long-term roadmap” — Luis Peralta, Founder and CEO of ParallelStaff

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ParallelStaff, an Inc. 5000-recognized nearshore IT staffing company, today announced an expanded focus on two of its core engagement models, dedicated development team building and IT staff augmentation, as U.S. companies continue to look south of the border to close persistent engineering gaps.

The move comes as demand from mid-market and enterprise clients in the United States has shifted toward more structured, long-term nearshore engagements. Rather than filling isolated roles, many companies are now asking ParallelStaff to build and manage full engineering pods dedicated to a single client's roadmap, a model the company organizes under its dedicated development teams service line.

At the same time, staff augmentation remains one of the fastest ways for U.S. technology leaders to add senior LATAM engineers to existing teams without the overhead of direct international hiring. ParallelStaff's staff augmentation model gives companies the flexibility to scale engineering capacity up or down as project needs change, backed by the company's ISO 27001 certification and a 94% engineer retention rate.

"Companies aren't just asking us to fill a seat anymore. They want a team that understands their product, their codebase, and their long-term roadmap," said Luis Peralta, Founder and CEO of ParallelStaff. "Whether that's a fully dedicated development team or augmenting an existing team with senior engineers, our job is to make that transition invisible to the client's day-to-day operations."

ParallelStaff has built its reputation on placing senior engineers from Latin America with U.S. clients including AT&T, AMD, and Whirlpool, and holds a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Clutch. The company was ranked No. 502 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Companies interested in exploring either engagement model can visit ParallelStaff to learn more about its dedicated team and staff augmentation offerings.

About ParallelStaff ParallelStaff is a nearshore IT staffing and staff augmentation firm based in the Dallas, Texas area, placing senior Latin American engineers with U.S. companies. The company is ISO 27001 certified and was named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.



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