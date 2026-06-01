ParallelStaff Releases 2026 Definitive Guide to Nearshore Software Development as U.S. Tech Demand Shifts to LATAM

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New guide helps U.S. CTOs evaluate nearshore development as talent shortages and rising hiring costs accelerate the shift to LATAM engineering talent.

The window for U.S. companies to unlock nearshore development is wider open than ever.” — Luis Peralta, CEO of ParallelStaff

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New resource helps U.S. CTOs and tech leaders evaluate nearshore development as talent shortages and hiring costs accelerate the shift away from domestic hiring

ParallelStaff, a leading nearshore software development and IT staff augmentation company, today published its definitive guide to nearshore software development for U.S. technology leaders navigating talent acquisition challenges in 2026.

The guide arrives as U.S. companies face mounting pressure from both sides of the hiring equation: surging compensation expectations domestically and a rapidly maturing engineering workforce across Latin America. According to McKinsey, only 16% of executives feel confident about access to qualified tech talent — a figure that has remained stubbornly low despite years of investment in domestic STEM pipelines. Meanwhile, Deloitte's 2026 Global Human Capital Trends report confirms that Brazil and Mexico alone produce over 350,000 software engineering graduates per year.

"The window for U.S. companies to unlock nearshore development is wider open than ever," said Luis Peralta, CEO of ParallelStaff. "Latin America has over 2.2 million engineers across Brazil and Mexico. The talent is there, the time zones work, and our clients are onboarding senior engineers in under 10 days. This guide gives U.S. tech leaders the framework to move from evaluation to execution."

The guide covers the full spectrum of nearshore software development services, including how to structure vendor partnerships, manage distributed teams in U.S. time zones, evaluate engineer quality, and measure ROI. It also benchmarks nearshore LATAM costs against the Bureau of Labor Statistics' median U.S. developer salary of $132,270 per year — showing a 40–60% cost reduction without sacrificing real-time collaboration.

ParallelStaff, ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies, places senior LATAM engineers with U.S. tech teams in 10 days or less. The company holds a 4.8 rating on Clutch, a 94% engineer retention rate, and an average engineer tenure of five-plus years across client engagements spanning fintech, SaaS, healthcare, and e-commerce.

For companies currently evaluating the nearshore versus offshore question, ParallelStaff has published a companion resource: Nearshore vs. Offshore Software Development: The 2026 Guide for U.S. Tech Leaders.

The full 2026 nearshore software development guide is available at: https://parallelstaff.com/blog/nearshore-software-development/

About ParallelStaff

ParallelStaff is a nearshore software development and IT staff augmentation company that places senior Latin American engineers with U.S. technology companies. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies, ParallelStaff delivers engineers in 10 days or less with a 94% retention rate, a 4.8 Clutch rating, and an average engineer tenure of 5+ years. Services include nearshore software development, IT staff augmentation, dedicated development teams, and software outsourcing.

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