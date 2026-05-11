ParallelStaff Earns ISO 27001 Certification as a Trusted Nearshore Partner for Enterprise Digital Transformation

ParallelStaff earned ISO 27001 certification in April 2026, making it a security-verified nearshore engineering partner for digital transformation firms.

Earning ISO 27001 certification means our clients can verify our security posture rather than take our word for it. For digital transformation firms, that distinction matters.” — Luis Peralta, Founder & CEO, ParallelStaff

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ParallelStaff, a Dallas-based nearshore software development and staff augmentation company, announced in April 2026 the achievement of ISO 27001 certification following a clean independent audit and a formal recommendation for certification. The milestone makes ParallelStaff one of the few nearshore staffing firms in the Latin American talent space to hold the globally recognized standard for information security management systems.

ISO 27001 is the international benchmark for how organizations establish, implement, maintain, and continuously improve an information security management system. For enterprise clients undergoing digital transformation, the standard provides independent verification that a vendor has implemented documented controls for data protection, access management, risk assessment, and incident response. Unlike vendor-issued security questionnaires or internal compliance reports, ISO 27001 requires certification by an accredited third-party auditor, making it one of the most credible security assurances available in the technology services industry.

The certification is particularly relevant for organizations selecting nearshore engineering partners to support active digital transformation programs, where vendor-placed engineers often operate within production environments, proprietary codebases, and regulated data infrastructure.

ParallelStaff's nearshore IT staff augmentation model embeds senior Latin American engineers directly inside U.S. client teams, operating within client tools, sprint cycles, and security protocols. The company's dedicated development teams model extends this approach to full-squad engagements for clients requiring broader engineering capacity. Both models are covered under the ISO 27001 certification scope, providing clients with documented assurance that security governance applies at the individual engineer level, not only at the organizational level.

"Information security is not a checkbox for enterprise clients — it is a prerequisite," said Luis Peralta, Founder and CEO of ParallelStaff. "Earning ISO 27001 certification through an independent audit means our clients can verify our security posture rather than take our word for it. For organizations going through digital transformation with sensitive systems and compliance obligations, that distinction matters."

The company's service portfolio spans software development services across cloud and platform engineering, data engineering, artificial intelligence, enterprise platforms, and digital experience. A software outsourcing model is also available for organizations that need to build or scale product capabilities without establishing internal engineering infrastructure. All service lines fall within the certified information security management framework.

ParallelStaff holds an Inc. 5000 ranking and has delivered engineering capacity to enterprise clients, including AT&T, AMD, Google, J.Crew, and Whirlpool. The April 2026 ISO 27001 certification reinforces a compliance and delivery standard that the company has maintained across enterprise and growth-stage engagements throughout its operational history.

Digital transformation projects increasingly require vendors to meet security certification thresholds as a condition of engagement, particularly in sectors such as healthcare technology, financial services, and enterprise SaaS. ParallelStaff's certification positions the company to participate in vendor qualification processes in which ISO 27001 compliance is a formal requirement rather than a preference.

Additional information about ParallelStaff's services and certification status is available at https://parallelstaff.com/.

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