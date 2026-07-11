MPD Make Arrests in Stanton Road Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrests of suspects involved in an armed robbery (gun) that occurred in Southeast.

On Friday, July 10th, 2026, at approximately 9:15 p.m., two suspects approached the victims in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The suspects brandished firearms and demanded money. The suspects then took money from one of the victims. Before the suspects could flee, they were apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 26095715

On Friday, July 10, 2026, 22-year-old Jonathan Johnson, of Northeast, DC, and 24-year-old Laron Plowden, of Southeast, DC, were both arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

Additionally, 24-year-old Laron Plowden, of Southeast, DC, was charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) in connection with the following offense:

On Thursday, July 3rd, 2025, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the suspects approached the victim, inside of a residence, in the 1200 block of 7th Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished firearms and demanded money and property. The suspects took the victim’s money and property then fled the scene. CCN: 25100165

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

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