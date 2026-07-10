MPD Makes Arrests for Multiple Burglaries

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest connected to multiple residential burglaries that occurred throughout the District of Columbia.

Between May 30 and July 6, 2026, the suspect burglarized six residences. In two of the burglary offenses, the residences were occupied by the victims. The suspect would take property and flee the scene. In two of the burglary offenses, the suspect stole a credit card and used it in several unauthorized transactions. The offenses are listed below:

Burglary II and Second-Degree Fraud: On May 30, 2026, in the 800 block of Channing Street, Northeast. CCN: 26073982

On May 30, 2026, in the 800 block of Channing Street, Northeast. CCN: 26073982 Burglary II: On June 4, 2026, in the 1200 block of 3rd Street, Northeast. CCN: 26076614

On June 4, 2026, in the 1200 block of 3rd Street, Northeast. CCN: 26076614 Burglary II and Second-Degree Fraud: On June 11, 2026, in the 1000 block of Half Street, Southeast. CCN: 26080390

On June 11, 2026, in the 1000 block of Half Street, Southeast. CCN: 26080390 Burglary I: On June 14, 2026, in the 300 block of M Street, Northeast, CCN: 26081867

On June 14, 2026, in the 300 block of M Street, Northeast, CCN: 26081867 Burglary I: On June 22, 2026, in the 800 block of Channing Street, Northeast, CCN: 26086084

On June 22, 2026, in the 800 block of Channing Street, Northeast, CCN: 26086084 Burglary II: On July 6, 2026, in the 6800 block of Laurel Street, Northwest. CCN: 26094085

On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at approximately 5:22 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1200 block of 1st Street, Northeast, for the report of a stolen vehicle. Three suspects were found inside the stolen Tesla and were arrested. Fifth District detectives, who were familiar with the earlier burglary offenses, recognized one of the suspects as being involved.

As a result of the detectives' investigation, a 17-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, D.C., was charged with:

Two counts of Burglary I

Four counts of Burglary II

Two counts of Second-Degree Fraud

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance

Additionally, 21-year-old Dylawn T. Calhoun of Southeast, D.C., and a 17-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, D.C., were charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. The 17-year-old was additionally charged with Burglary II. CCN: 26094085

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

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