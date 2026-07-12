Initial Update -- QUARRY ROAD FIRE -- Shallotte (Brunswick County)

The Quarry Road Fire ignited Friday, July 10, in Shallotte.

The N.C. Forest Service and Tri-Beach Fire Department are in unified command of the Quarry Road Fire. Multiple personnel and equipment resources are engaged. N.C. Forest Service aircraft are providing aerial support for wildland firefighters on the ground.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal along with several local fire departments and county agencies are providing incident support.

The public is reminded that firefighting engines and equipment are working and moving in the fire area. Motorists are urged to exercise caution, stay alert and avoid the area if possible.

Acreage and Containment: Currently, the fire is 400-500 acres in size with an estimated 50% containment. Containment is estimated at this time as wildland firefighting crews remain actively engaged in suppression efforts. Percent containment represents sections of fire line that pose no escape risk without further action from firefighters.

Weather and Fire Behavior: Due to extreme heat, dry conditions and gusty winds, fire behavior is erratic. Firefighting personnel are addressing a spot fire that occurred this morning. Operational objectives are to get containment lines around the spot fire and to continue strengthening those lines. Spot fires occur when embers land on the unburned side of a fire line.

Smoke Impacts: The communities of Shallotte, St. James and Boiling Springs Lake may be impacted by smoke from the fire.

Evacuations / Closures: For evacuation orders and road closures, stay in tune with local Brunswick County emergency management channels for the most up-to-date information.

Wildfires are a no-drone zone. Flying a drone near or over a wildfire is ILLEGAL. Don’t do it. Firefighting aircraft that respond to wildfires fly low in support of ground personnel. Drones can pose a serious threat to pilot and public safety. A drone that disrupts air operations also puts firefighters, residents and property at risk of loss to wildfire.

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