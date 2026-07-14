7/13/26 Daily Update -- QUARRY ROAD FIRE (Shallotte, Brunswick County)

Acreage and Containment: Due to more accurate mapping, the fire is 283 acres in size and is now 50% contained. Percent containment represents sections of fire line that pose no escape risk without further action from firefighters. Acreage and containment updates can be tracked using the N.C. Forest Service Wildfire Public Viewer.

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The Quarry Road Fire ignited Friday, July 10, in Shallotte. The cause of the fire was determined to be a lightning strike.

Wildland firefighters continue to reinforce fire lines and complete mop-up operations. A mop-up operation involves extinguishing or removing burning material near control lines, felling snags and trenching logs to prevent rolling after an area has burned. The objective is to make a fire safe or to reduce residual smoke.

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Weather and Fire Behavior: Fire behavior is minimal. Organic fuels continue to smolder and, at times, emit noticeable smoke.

Structures/Homes Threatened: There are no structures threatened currently.

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