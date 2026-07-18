7/17/26 Daily Update -- QUARRY ROAD FIRE (Shallotte, Brunswick County)

The Quarry Road Fire has been burning in Shallotte since Friday, July 10. The cause of the fire was determined to be a lightning strike.

Wildland firefighters continue mop-up operations and reinforcing fire lines. There are 21 personnel resources from the N.C. Forest Service, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and N.C. State Parks assigned to the incident.

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Acreage and Containment: The fire is 283 acres in size and 75% contained.

Percent containment represents sections of fire line that pose no escape risk without further action from firefighters.

Acreage and containment updates can be tracked using the N.C. Forest Service Wildfire Public Viewer.

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Weather and Fire Behavior: Fire behavior continues to be minimal. Within the interior of the fire area, there is ground fire with some active flaming.

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Smoke Impacts: The public can expect minor smoke impacts for Hale Swamp Road and NC-179.

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