7/15/26 Daily Update -- QUARRY ROAD FIRE (Shallotte, Brunswick County)

The Quarry Road Fire has been burning in Shallotte since Friday, July 10. The cause of the fire was determined to be a lightning strike.

Wildland firefighting personnel are continuing mop-up operations across the fire area. Mop-up is a critical phase during suppression because remaining burning debris may rekindle and threaten the integrity of a containment line. Mop-up is highly labor intensive. Wildland firefighters target areas of heat or hot spots, expose them to mineral soil and extinguish them to prevent the fire from escaping containment lines.

Currently, the N.C. Forest Service, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and N.C. State Parks have personnel resources assigned to this incident.

---------------

Acreage and Containment: The fire is 283 acres in size and 55% contained. Percent containment represents sections of fire line that pose no escape risk without further action from firefighters. Acreage and containment updates can be tracked using the N.C. Forest Service Wildfire Public Viewer.

Weather and Fire Behavior: Fire behavior continues to be minimal. Ground fire with some active flaming was present during today’s operational period. Pop-up thunderstorms are possible in the area. Winds are light and variable.

Structures/Homes Threatened: There are no structures threatened currently.

----------

Stay one step ahead of wildfire. Subscribe to receive practical tips, seasonal alerts and trusted resources from the N.C. Forest Service — so you can protect your home, your land and your community before wildfire becomes a visible threat.

-30-