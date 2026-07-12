House Bill 96 Printer's Number 3767

PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - 0079 Referred to COMMERCE, Jan. 14, 2025 Reported as committed, April 8, 2025 First consideration, April 8, 2025 Laid on the table, April 8, 2025 Removed from table, May 5, 2025 1627 Second consideration, with amendments, May 6, 2025 Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, May 6, 2025 (Remarks see House Journal Page 498-499), May 6, 2025 Re-reported as committed, May 7, 2025 Third consideration and final passage, May 7, 2025 (201-2) (Remarks see House Journal Page 548-549), May 7, 2025 In the Senate Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, May 22, 2025 Reported as committed, June 11, 2025 First consideration, June 11, 2025 Second consideration, June 23, 2025 Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, June 23, 2025 Re-reported as committed, March 23, 2026 Laid on the table, June 3, 2026 Removed from table, June 3, 2026 Laid on the table, June 30, 2026 Removed from table, June 30, 2026 3767 Amended on third consideration, July 11, 2026 (36-14) (Remarks see Senate Journal Page ), July 11, 2026

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