House Bill 96 Printer's Number 3767
|PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - 0079
|Referred to COMMERCE, Jan. 14, 2025
|Reported as committed, April 8, 2025
|First consideration, April 8, 2025
|Laid on the table, April 8, 2025
|Removed from table, May 5, 2025
|1627
|Second consideration, with amendments, May 6, 2025
|Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, May 6, 2025
|(Remarks see House Journal Page 498-499), May 6, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, May 7, 2025
|Third consideration and final passage, May 7, 2025 (201-2)
|(Remarks see House Journal Page 548-549), May 7, 2025
|In the Senate
|Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, May 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 11, 2025
|First consideration, June 11, 2025
|Second consideration, June 23, 2025
|Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, June 23, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, March 23, 2026
|Laid on the table, June 3, 2026
|Removed from table, June 3, 2026
|Laid on the table, June 30, 2026
|Removed from table, June 30, 2026
|3767
|Amended on third consideration, July 11, 2026 (36-14)
|(Remarks see Senate Journal Page ), July 11, 2026
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