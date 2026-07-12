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House Bill 96 Printer's Number 3767

PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - 0079 Referred to COMMERCE, Jan. 14, 2025
Reported as committed, April 8, 2025
First consideration, April 8, 2025
Laid on the table, April 8, 2025
Removed from table, May 5, 2025
1627 Second consideration, with amendments, May 6, 2025
Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, May 6, 2025
(Remarks see House Journal Page 498-499), May 6, 2025
Re-reported as committed, May 7, 2025
Third consideration and final passage, May 7, 2025 (201-2)
(Remarks see House Journal Page 548-549), May 7, 2025
In the Senate
Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, May 22, 2025
Reported as committed, June 11, 2025
First consideration, June 11, 2025
Second consideration, June 23, 2025
Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, June 23, 2025
Re-reported as committed, March 23, 2026
Laid on the table, June 3, 2026
Removed from table, June 3, 2026
Laid on the table, June 30, 2026
Removed from table, June 30, 2026
3767 Amended on third consideration, July 11, 2026 (36-14)
(Remarks see Senate Journal Page ), July 11, 2026

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House Bill 96 Printer's Number 3767

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