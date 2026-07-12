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2026 Best Warrior Competition Helocast

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2026 Best Warrior Competition Helocast

Soldiers competing in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition wait to board a UH-60 Black Hawk to conduct a helocast at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, FL, July 11, 2026. A helocast is a technique where troops are deployed from a low-flying helicopter directly into a body of water. The competition features competitors from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, and Utah.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Durango)

Date Taken: 07.11.2026
Date Posted: 07.11.2026 21:10
Photo ID: 9806220
VIRIN: 260711-A-LH704-2327
Resolution: 6388x4259
Size: 7.77 MB
Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
Web Views: 7
Downloads: 1

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2026 Best Warrior Competition Helocast

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