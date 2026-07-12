Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Soldiers competing in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition wait to board a UH-60 Black Hawk to conduct a helocast at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, FL, July 11, 2026. A helocast is a technique where troops are deployed from a low-flying helicopter directly into a body of water. The competition features competitors from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, and Utah.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Durango) Date Taken: 07.11.2026 Date Posted: 07.11.2026 21:10 Photo ID: 9806220 VIRIN: 260711-A-LH704-2327 Resolution: 6388x4259 Size: 7.77 MB Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2026 Best Warrior Competition Helocast [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Shannon Durango, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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