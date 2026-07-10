Night work to begin on I-84 between Oregon and Black Canyon Interchange

Pavement preservation work begins Monday, July 13, on I-84 between the Idaho-Oregon state line and the Black Canyon Interchange and will continue through the end of August.

The Idaho Transportation Department will begin nighttime pavement preservation work Monday, July 13, on Interstate 84 between the Idaho-Oregon state line and the Black Canyon Interchange at Exit 13.

The project will apply a hot chip seal to extend the life of the pavement. Crews will also chip seal ramps at each interchange along the corridor.

Drivers should expect single-lane closures, one direction at a time. Westbound I-84 will be completed first before crews move to eastbound I-84.

Work will take place during the following hours:

Westbound I-84

8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Eastbound I-84

8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

To complete the hot chip seal, ramp closures will occur for three consecutive nights at each ramp. While Exit 3 is closed, drivers will be detoured using U.S. Highway 95. Traffic using Exit 9 will be detoured to U.S. Highway 30. The Snake River View Welcome Center will also close three consecutive nights overnight while crews complete work in that area. Drivers should check Idaho 511 for the most current closures.

A temporary speed reduction of 60 mph will be in place during construction and may remain in place around the clock until the process is complete to reduce likelihood of vehicle damage. Construction is scheduled to be completed by end of August.

This project is part of ITD’s ongoing priority to maintain Idaho’s existing transportation system. Regular maintenance helps pavement reach its full lifespan. Preservation work protects and extends the life of the roadway, delaying the need for full replacement. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, slow down in work zones and check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 mobile app for the latest updates on lane closures, ramp closures and delays.