SH-21 reopens between Grandjean and Banner Summit following mudslide

State Highway 21 has reopened between Grandjean and Banner Summit after crews completed emergency work to clear a mudslide that closed the highway last week.

The closure was in place between milepost 94 and milepost 105 in Boise County while Idaho Transportation Department maintenance crews removed thousands of tons of mud and debris, cleared plugged culverts and repaired damage caused by the slide.

Crews worked long hours throughout the response, often in challenging conditions, to restore safe travel as quickly as possible. Although the highway is open, drivers should remain alert for maintenance personnel and equipment as crews complete any remaining cleanup work in the area. ITD thanks travelers for their patience and cooperation during the closure.