Nighttime eastbound I-84 closure between Garrity and Ten Mile exits tonight

The Idaho Transportation Department will close eastbound Interstate 84 between Garrity (Exit 38) and Ten Mile (Exit 42) interchanges Monday, July 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. This closure will allow crews to place concrete for the bridge decks on the flyover ramps.

Traffic will be detoured to Franklin Road. View detour map.

Ongoing nighttime lane restrictions on both eastbound and westbound I-84 will continue through the summer as crews continue construction of the State Highway 16 and I-84 Interchange, which will open in 2027. SH-16 is the Treasure Valley’s first new north-south freeway in over four decades, connecting I-84 and State Highway 44.

Text HIGHWAY16 to 1-866-483-8422. For maps and details about the project, visit itd.idaho.gov/project/sh16construction. Drivers are encouraged to plan extra time when traveling through the area at night and check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 mobile app for the latest updates on restrictions and delays.