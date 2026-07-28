Traffic shifts and nighttime closures at US-20 exits between Idaho Falls and Rigby begin this week

Beginning this week, overnight work to repave U.S. Highway 20 between Idaho Falls and Rigby is moving from the mainline road to interchange exit ramps and road sections surrounding overpass bridges.

Motorists can expect to see traffic shifts and temporary closures at Lewisville, St. Leon, Hitt Road, Ucon, County Line and Rigby Exits.

Work will first be conducted on the roadway under each interchange bridge, with traffic shifted to one side. Crews begin tonight at Hitt Road, where speed will be reduced through the work zone as crews remove a small amount of existing pavement. Repaving under this exit will take place next week. Other interchange areas will be repaved on the same night.

Crews will then move to resurface on- and off-ramps in early August. This phase requires closure of one ramp at a time where work is occurring. Neighboring US-20 exits can be used as a detour when one is closed. The project is expected to be complete by mid-August.

“These closures and traffic shifts mark the end of this project to help create a smoother, safer ride for drivers,” ITD Project Manager John Cleveland said. “Repaving this busy route will help the road serve Idaho and any visiting traffic for years to come.”

Specific areas where crews are working will be noted in detail on the Idaho 511 app and at 511.idaho.gov.