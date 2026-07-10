Senate Bill 1419 Printer's Number 1885

PENNSYLVANIA, July 10 - of this subsection, the State Treasurer shall transfer

$2,500,000 from the General Fund to the fund.

Section 1504-O. Application and grant eligibility requirements.

(a) Application.--The department shall establish an

application process for grants from the program.

(b) Requirements.--An application shall include, at a

minimum:

(1) Evidence that the applicant has established at least

one partnership for the applicant's robotics program with a

business entity, an institution of higher education, an area

career and technical school or an individual sponsor.

(2) A detailed budget on how the applicant will use the

grant money.

(3) Documentation of a local match of at least 25% of

the grant money. The local match may not include other money

received from the Commonwealth. The local match may include

an in-kind contribution, cash contribution, local fund or

money from an individual or business.

(c) Eligibility.--An applicant is eligible if the applicant:

(1) Is a school district of the first class or first

class A or an intermediate unit located in a county of the

second class A through eighth class.

(2) Meets the minimum number of students for a robotic

team, as determined by a program provider.

(3) Participates in at least one competition, as

determined by the program provider.

(4) Participates in at least one in-person competition.

(d) Review and award.--The department shall review

applications and award grants to eligible applicants.

(e) Use of grant money.--An eligible applicant awarded a

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