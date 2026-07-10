Senate Bill 1419 Printer's Number 1885
PENNSYLVANIA, July 10 - of this subsection, the State Treasurer shall transfer
$2,500,000 from the General Fund to the fund.
Section 1504-O. Application and grant eligibility requirements.
(a) Application.--The department shall establish an
application process for grants from the program.
(b) Requirements.--An application shall include, at a
minimum:
(1) Evidence that the applicant has established at least
one partnership for the applicant's robotics program with a
business entity, an institution of higher education, an area
career and technical school or an individual sponsor.
(2) A detailed budget on how the applicant will use the
grant money.
(3) Documentation of a local match of at least 25% of
the grant money. The local match may not include other money
received from the Commonwealth. The local match may include
an in-kind contribution, cash contribution, local fund or
money from an individual or business.
(c) Eligibility.--An applicant is eligible if the applicant:
(1) Is a school district of the first class or first
class A or an intermediate unit located in a county of the
second class A through eighth class.
(2) Meets the minimum number of students for a robotic
team, as determined by a program provider.
(3) Participates in at least one competition, as
determined by the program provider.
(4) Participates in at least one in-person competition.
(d) Review and award.--The department shall review
applications and award grants to eligible applicants.
(e) Use of grant money.--An eligible applicant awarded a
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