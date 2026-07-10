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Senate Bill 1384 Printer's Number 1886

PENNSYLVANIA, July 10 - outfit, operate or benefit a computer data center and component

parts, installations, refreshments, replacements and upgrades to

the equipment, notwithstanding whether any of the equipment is

affixed to or incorporated into real property, including:

(1) Equipment necessary for the transformation,

generation, distribution or management of electricity that is

required to operate computer servers or similar data storage

equipment, including battery energy storage devices,

uninterruptible energy supplies, conduit, gaseous fuel

piping, cabling, duct banks, switches, switchboards,

batteries and testing equipment.

(2) Equipment necessary to cool and maintain a

controlled environment for the operation of the computer

servers or data storage systems and other components of the

computer data center, including mechanical equipment,

refrigerant piping, gaseous fuel piping, adiabatic and free

cooling systems, cooling towers, water softeners, air

handling units, indoor direct exchange units, fans, ducting

and filters.

(3) Water conservation systems, including facilities or

mechanisms that are designed to collect, conserve and reuse

water.

(4) Software, including enabling software and licensing

agreements, computer servers or similar data storage

equipment, chassis, networking equipment, switches, racks,

cabling, trays and conduits.

(5) Monitoring equipment and security systems.

(6) Modular data centers and preassembled components of

any item described in this definition, including components

used in the manufacturing of modular data centers.

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Senate Bill 1384 Printer's Number 1886

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