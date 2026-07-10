Senate Bill 1384 Printer's Number 1886
PENNSYLVANIA, July 10 - outfit, operate or benefit a computer data center and component
parts, installations, refreshments, replacements and upgrades to
the equipment, notwithstanding whether any of the equipment is
affixed to or incorporated into real property, including:
(1) Equipment necessary for the transformation,
generation, distribution or management of electricity that is
required to operate computer servers or similar data storage
equipment, including battery energy storage devices,
uninterruptible energy supplies, conduit, gaseous fuel
piping, cabling, duct banks, switches, switchboards,
batteries and testing equipment.
(2) Equipment necessary to cool and maintain a
controlled environment for the operation of the computer
servers or data storage systems and other components of the
computer data center, including mechanical equipment,
refrigerant piping, gaseous fuel piping, adiabatic and free
cooling systems, cooling towers, water softeners, air
handling units, indoor direct exchange units, fans, ducting
and filters.
(3) Water conservation systems, including facilities or
mechanisms that are designed to collect, conserve and reuse
water.
(4) Software, including enabling software and licensing
agreements, computer servers or similar data storage
equipment, chassis, networking equipment, switches, racks,
cabling, trays and conduits.
(5) Monitoring equipment and security systems.
(6) Modular data centers and preassembled components of
any item described in this definition, including components
used in the manufacturing of modular data centers.
20260SB1384PN1886 - 5 -
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