Senate Bill 1393 Printer's Number 1884

PENNSYLVANIA, July 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1884

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1393

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY MILLER, JULY 10, 2026

REFERRED TO FINANCE, JULY 10, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in neighborhood improvement zones, further

providing for Neighborhood Improvement Zone Funds and

providing for Small Business Opportunity Program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1904-B(g)(1) of the act of March 4, 1971

(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended

to read:

Section 1904-B. Neighborhood Improvement Zone Funds.

* * *

(g) Excess money.--Within 30 days of the end of each

calendar year, any money remaining in the fund of each

contracting authority at the end of the prior calendar year

after the required payments under subsection (d)(2) were made in

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