Senate Bill 1393 Printer's Number 1884
PENNSYLVANIA, July 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1884
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1393
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY MILLER, JULY 10, 2026
REFERRED TO FINANCE, JULY 10, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in neighborhood improvement zones, further
providing for Neighborhood Improvement Zone Funds and
providing for Small Business Opportunity Program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1904-B(g)(1) of the act of March 4, 1971
(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended
to read:
Section 1904-B. Neighborhood Improvement Zone Funds.
* * *
(g) Excess money.--Within 30 days of the end of each
calendar year, any money remaining in the fund of each
contracting authority at the end of the prior calendar year
after the required payments under subsection (d)(2) were made in
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