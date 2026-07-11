House Bill 2559 Printer's Number 3734

PENNSYLVANIA, July 11 - An Act authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Governor, to grant and convey to Student Lodging, Inc., a Pennsylvania nonprofit corporation, certain land situate in Mi . . .llersville Borough, Lancaster County; authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Governor, to grant and convey to the Philadelphia Housing Authority certain lands situate in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County; authorizing the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, with the approval of the Governor, to grant and convey to Friends of Peace Church, a Pennsylvania nonprofit corporation, certain lands and improvements known as Peace Church situate in Hampden Township, Cumberland County; authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Governor, to grant and convey to the Borough of Danville certain lands situate in Danville Borough, Montour County; authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Governor, to grant and convey to Gaudenzia Foundation, Inc., certain lands situate in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County; authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Governor, to grant and convey to the City of Hermitage, certain lands situate in the City of Hermitage, formerly known as Hickory Township, Mercer County; authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Governor, to grant and convey certain lands situate in the City of Nanticoke, Luzerne County; authorizing the Department of General Services, with the consent and approval of the Governor, to grant and convey certain lands situate in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County; authorizing the release of Project 70 restrictions on certain lands owned by the Pennsylvania Game Commission in exchange for the imposition of Project 70 restrictions on other land in Sandy Creek Township, Mercer County; and authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Governor, to grant and convey to Penn Township Municipal Authority certain lands situate in Penn Township, Snyder County.