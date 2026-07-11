Senate Bill 1248 Printer's Number 1546

PENNSYLVANIA, July 11 - Senate Bill 1248 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BARTOLOTTA, L. WILLIAMS, ROBINSON, VOGEL, BROOKS, SANTARSIERO Short Title An Act designating rye whiskey as the official State spirit of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Memo Subject Naming Rye Whiskey as the Official Spirit of the Commonwealth Actions 1546 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, March 30, 2026 Reported as committed, June 30, 2026 First consideration, June 30, 2026 Generated 07/11/2026 06:51 AM

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