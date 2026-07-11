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Senate Bill 1248 Printer's Number 1546

PENNSYLVANIA, July 11 - Senate Bill 1248

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BARTOLOTTA, L. WILLIAMS, ROBINSON, VOGEL, BROOKS, SANTARSIERO

Short Title

An Act designating rye whiskey as the official State spirit of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Naming Rye Whiskey as the Official Spirit of the Commonwealth

Actions

1546 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, March 30, 2026
Reported as committed, June 30, 2026
First consideration, June 30, 2026

Generated 07/11/2026 06:51 AM

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Senate Bill 1248 Printer's Number 1546

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