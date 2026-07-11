House Bill 1123 Printer's Number 3726

PENNSYLVANIA, July 11 - Sponsors GALLAGHER, J. HARRIS, KHAN, DOUGHERTY, MADDEN, PROBST, WAXMAN, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, HANBIDGE, CIRESI, HOHENSTEIN, GUENST, WARREN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, OTTEN, SCHLOSSBERG, DONAHUE, McNEILL, SANCHEZ, T. DAVIS, STEELE, GREEN, FREEMAN, CURRY, McANDREW, NEILSON, BOROWSKI, CERRATO, RIVERA, MALAGARI, SCOTT, D. WILLIAMS, O'MARA, KINKEAD, BOYD, HOGAN, SHAFFER, GUZMAN, K. HARRIS, MADSEN, MARCELL, KRAJEWSKI, BIZZARRO, SALISBURY, MULLINS

Short Title An Act amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, in casualty insurance, further providing for coverage for colorectal cancer screening.

Memo Subject Updating Insurance Coverage for Colorectal Cancer Screenings

Generated 07/11/2026 06:51 AM

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