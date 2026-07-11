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Senate Bill 1410 Printer's Number 1864

PENNSYLVANIA, July 11 - Senate Bill 1410

2025-2026 Regular Session

Short Title

An Act prohibiting certain terms in procurement contracts entered into by Commonwealth parties.

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1864 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, June 29, 2026
Reported as committed, June 30, 2026
First consideration, June 30, 2026

Generated 07/11/2026 06:51 AM

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Senate Bill 1410 Printer's Number 1864

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