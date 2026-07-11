Senate Bill 1410 Printer's Number 1864

PENNSYLVANIA, July 11 - Senate Bill 1410 2025-2026 Regular Session Short Title An Act prohibiting certain terms in procurement contracts entered into by Commonwealth parties. Actions 1864 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, June 29, 2026 Reported as committed, June 30, 2026 First consideration, June 30, 2026 Generated 07/11/2026 06:51 AM

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