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Senate Bill 738 Printer's Number 1867

PENNSYLVANIA, July 11 - Sponsors

GEBHARD, STREET, FONTANA, BROWN, BOSCOLA, BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, ROBINSON, BAKER, HAYWOOD, LAUGHLIN, STEFANO, KEARNEY, COSTA, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL, COLLETT, CULVER, KANE, ARGALL, MALONE, MILLER, FARRY

Short Title

An Act amending the act of November 6, 1987 (P.L.381, No.79), known as the Older Adults Protective Services Act, providing for prevention of financial exploitation.

Memo Subject

Comprehensive Update to the Older Adult Protective Services Act (OAPSA)

Generated 07/11/2026 06:51 AM

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Senate Bill 738 Printer's Number 1867

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