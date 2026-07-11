Senate Bill 738 Printer's Number 1867

PENNSYLVANIA, July 11 - Sponsors GEBHARD, STREET, FONTANA, BROWN, BOSCOLA, BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, ROBINSON, BAKER, HAYWOOD, LAUGHLIN, STEFANO, KEARNEY, COSTA, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL, COLLETT, CULVER, KANE, ARGALL, MALONE, MILLER, FARRY

Short Title An Act amending the act of November 6, 1987 (P.L.381, No.79), known as the Older Adults Protective Services Act, providing for prevention of financial exploitation.

Memo Subject Comprehensive Update to the Older Adult Protective Services Act (OAPSA)

Generated 07/11/2026 06:51 AM

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