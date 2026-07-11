House Bill 513 Printer's Number 3733

PENNSYLVANIA, July 11 - (to consider Senate Bills No. 1248 and 1410; and House Bills No. 36, 513 and 2559) (to consider Senate Bills No. 1248 and 1410; and House Bills No. 36, 513 and 2559) Voting meeting on and any other business that may come before the committee. Voting meeting on and any other business that may come before the committee. Voting meeting on HB 469, HB 513, HB 562, HB 802, HR 157, SB 686 and any other business that may come before the committee.

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