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Desert Thunder Raceway

Feel the thunder at Desert Thunder Raceway in Price, Utah! Experience an exciting night of dirt-track racing featuring IMCA Modifieds, Northern Sport Mods, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, Mod Lites, Sport Compacts, Young Guns Sport Compacts, Open Class racers, and DTR Late Models. Fans can enjoy high-speed competition, family-friendly entertainment, and the thrill of local and regional drivers battling for victory on one of Utah’s premier dirt tracks. Gates open before race time, with concessions and grandstand seating available. Whether you’re a longtime racing fan or attending for the first time, Desert Thunder Raceway delivers an unforgettable motorsports experience.

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Desert Thunder Raceway

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