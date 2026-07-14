InnoEx 2026 - Redefining the Next Competitive Advantage for Business

Industry leaders unveil the theme "The Inflection Point" during the InnoEx 2026 Announcement Day. Ms. Truong Ly Hoang Phi presents InnoEx's vision and growing impact during the InnoEx 2026 Announcement Day. Ms. Nguyen Thanh Thao, Staff Manager, Business Development at Qualcomm, highlights Qualcomm's long-term commitment to strengthening Vietnam's innovation ecosystem.

InnoEx 2026 brings together global business leaders, investors, technology innovators, and policymakers to help shape the next era of enterprise growth.

We need an ecosystem where businesses of all sizes can collaborate and create shared value. InnoEx is where those connections become meaningful impact.” — Ms. Truong Ly Hoang Phi, Chairwoman of InnoEx & IBP

SAI GON WARD, HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Announcement Day of InnoEx 2026 – Southeast Asia’s Premier Innovation Forum & Exhibition brought together more than 100 distinguished guests, including business executives, investment funds, global technology corporations, media representatives, and innovation ecosystem partners from Vietnam and abroad.During the event, the Organizing Committee officially unveiled this year's theme: “THE INFLECTION POINT – Where Global Shifts Fuel Business Reinvention.” The theme reflects a pivotal moment in which artificial intelligence, data, green growth, and global supply chain restructuring are reshaping the competitive landscape and creating entirely new sources of business advantage.Scheduled for 19 - 20 August 2026 at Thiskyhall Sala, Ho Chi Minh City, InnoEx 2026 is expected to welcome over 30,000 visits, more than 4,000 C-suite executives and industry leaders, 300+ exhibitors, and 70+ investment funds representing nearly 60 countries and territories.Since its launch in 2023, InnoEx has steadily grown from a national innovation forum into one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing innovation platforms.Jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Young Business Association (YBA HCM), the International Innovation Alliance InnoEx, and Investment Promotion & Business Support JSC (IBP), the platform operates with the official patronage of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the support of Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology, the National Data Association, government departments, agencies and numerous international partners.Over the past three years, InnoEx has connected thousands of corporations, startups, investors, research institutions, technology companies, and ecosystem organizations from around the globe. More than an annual event, InnoEx has evolved into an international innovation platform where enterprises, investors, policymakers, and innovators collaborate to accelerate business growth, cross-border partnerships, technology adoption, and investment opportunities throughout Southeast Asia.𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦'𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭Artificial intelligence is reshaping entire industries. Green regulations are transforming global supply chains. Data is becoming a strategic business asset. Capital is increasingly flowing toward innovation-driven companies capable of adapting quickly. For businesses operating across Asia, these structural shifts present both unprecedented challenges and significant opportunities. For Vietnam - a country increasingly recognized as one of Asia's fastest-growing innovation economies - this moment represents an opportunity not only to participate in global transformation, but to help shape it.“We need an ecosystem where every enterprise – from large corporations to technology startups – can find opportunities to collaborate and create shared value. InnoEx serves as the meeting point where those opportunities are connected, amplified, and transformed into meaningful impact. In 2026, this is no longer the time to observe trends; it is the time for businesses to reinvent themselves.” said Ms. Truong Ly Hoang Phi, Chairwoman of InnoEx & IBP, Vice President of YBA HCM, and Head of the InnoEx 2026 Organizing Committee.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬A defining milestone of InnoEx 2026 is the continued expansion of its international partner network. Alongside long-term strategic partners including Qualcomm , AB InBev, and Grab for Business, this year's platform welcomes participation from globally recognized organizations such as Lotte Ventures, Rabo Foundation , and NIPA (National IT Industry Promotion Agency of Korea), together with innovation agencies, venture capital firms, corporations, and ecosystem builders from South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Europe, and other international markets. The growing participation of global organizations reflects Vietnam's increasing importance as a regional hub for innovation, advanced manufacturing, digital transformation, and sustainable business development.One of the most significant additions this year is Rabo Foundation, the independent impact investment foundation established by Rabobank, one of the world's leading financial institutions in food and agriculture. Through the Green Innovation Accelerator, jointly developed under the Green Innovation Fellowship, Vietnamese agribusinesses will gain access to international sustainability standards, global expert networks, and green financing opportunities - helping local enterprises strengthen their position within future global value chains.As a long-standing strategic partner, Qualcomm continues to support Vietnam's innovation ecosystem. Ms. Nguyen Thanh Thao, Staff Manager, Business Development at Qualcomm, shared: “At Qualcomm, we believe technology creates real impact only when it is nurtured within an open and collaborative ecosystem. That is why we have continued partnering with InnoEx over the years. More than an event, InnoEx has become a platform connecting enterprises, startups, universities, investors, and policymakers to jointly advance innovation. Qualcomm remains committed to investing in high-quality talent development, research and development, and empowering Vietnamese enterprises and startups with access to cutting-edge technologies, enabling them to build globally competitive solutions. We believe that by strengthening the entire innovation ecosystem, Vietnam has a unique opportunity to emerge as a regional innovation and technology hub.”𝐀 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬Unlike traditional technology exhibitions, InnoEx focuses on creating measurable business outcomes through executive dialogue, investment matchmaking, technology partnerships, and international trade collaboration. Across two days, the programme will feature the Business Innovation Forum – "The Advantage Reset: Reinvent or Defend?", the Innovation Sector Forum, and the Green Innovation Summit, exploring AI adoption, operational excellence, enterprise transformation, and sustainability through executive dialogue and real-world business case studies.Beyond thought leadership, InnoEx 2026 will feature more than 300 exhibitors across AI, enterprise technology, fintech, digital healthcare, advanced manufacturing, robotics, climate technology, and smart industries. More than 130 startups, selected from over 3,000 annual applications, will showcase innovations through Startup Wheel, the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge, and the Green Innovation Accelerator. On the international collaboration front, the International Trade Promotion Forum will serve as a gateway connecting more than 100 Vietnamese and international enterprises through 14 business-focused presentation sessions, fostering cross-border partnerships and market expansion opportunities.Together, these initiatives reinforce InnoEx's mission of connecting Vietnamese enterprises with the world's leading innovation ecosystems - helping businesses not only respond to change but also build the capabilities required to lead in the next era of global competition.------𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:InnoEx 2026 – THE INFLECTION POINT: Where Global Shifts Fuel Business ReinventionDate: 19 - 20 August 2026Venue: Thiskyhall Sala, Ho Chi Minh City, VietnamCo-organizers: International Innovation Alliance InnoEx, Ho Chi Minh City Young Business Association (YBA HCM), IBPUnder the Patronage of: Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee

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