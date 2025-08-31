InnoEx 2025 - Shaping the Future Economy: From Data to Digital Assets

Opening Remarks – Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman, HCMC People’s Committee Ms. Truong Ly Hoang Phi: “Innovation is a journey of climbing the mountain, not just a slogan.” More than 300 leading domestic and international innovative businesses exhibited at InnoEx 2025

Vietnam – A Bright Spot on the Global Economic Map

Every business, organization, and startup has a unique value to contribute to the future economy. InnoEx is where those values converge, amplify, and spread.” — Ms. Truong Ly Hoang Phi

HO CHI MINH CITY, HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, August 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While many major economies are facing challenges, Vietnam has emerged as a resilient bright spot. In the first half of 2025, GDP grew by 7.52%, with Q2 alone reaching 7.96% – the highest in the past 15 years. The digital economy has reached a scale of USD 36 billion, accounting for more than 18% of GDP, and is projected to contribute 30–35% by 2030. These figures not only demonstrate the robust momentum of the economy but also affirm that innovation has become a vital survival factor for all Vietnamese enterprises.Against this backdrop, the International Innovation Forum & Exhibition – InnoEx 2025 officially opens on August 21, 2025, at ThiskyHall Sala, Ho Chi Minh City, under the theme: “Shaping the Future Economy: From Data to Digital Assets.” The event is co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Young Business Association (YBA), the Business Startup Support Center (BSSC), and Investment and Business Partners (IBP), under the patronage of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the National Data Association (NDA).With its unprecedented scale, InnoEx 2025 welcomes more than 30,000 visits, including 4,000 CEOs and founders, 300 leading domestic and international innovative businesses exhibited at InnoEx, over 100 startups, and 70 investment funds from more than 60 countries. This is not merely an event but a collective call to action for the entire business community.𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐄𝐱 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 (𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟏–𝟐𝟐, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓)1) Business Innovation Forum: For the first time, traditional businesses and technology enterprises sit at the same table to explore the question: “How can innovation truly generate profit?” with leaders from PNJ, VNG, BCG, SAP, and Qualcomm.2) Innovation Sector Forums: Covering themes such as “From Golden Brands to Innovation Brands,” “AI & Data Automation in Operations,” and “Reinventing Consumer Experience with AI.”3) Green Innovation Summit: Where leading consumer brands discuss the green economy – no longer a choice, but a condition for survival.4) Private Sector Forum – Southern Region: Giving voice to private enterprises to provide direct policy recommendations.5) Side Programs: Startup Wheel 2025 (2,144 projects from 28 countries), Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge (5th year), Green Innovation Fellowship, and new initiatives such as Corporate Innovation and Innovation Fast Track.𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭InnoEx 2025 demonstrates the strong partnership between government and the business community, built upon the strategic framework of the Party and State’s guiding Resolutions (57, 59, 66, 68), paving the way for innovation, international integration, and private-sector growth. The event also marks a pivotal time as the amended Law on Science & Technology has just been enacted, creating a new legal framework to foster academia–industry collaboration and help technology startups enter the market.Speaking at the Opening Ceremony, Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, emphasized: “In the context of global digital transformation, the green economy, and sustainable development, InnoEx holds special significance. It is not only a showcase of technology solutions but also a place to meet, connect, and spread the spirit of innovation, especially among young innovators. With InnoEx, Ho Chi Minh City reaffirms its role as a hub of creativity and entrepreneurship. The People’s Committee commits to accompanying InnoEx from 2025 to 2028, making this event a strategic brand of Ho Chi Minh City.”From an international perspective, global corporations also recognize Vietnam’s pioneering role. Mr. Sudeepto Roy, VP, Engineering, Qualcomm Incorporated, shared: “For over two decades, Qualcomm has witnessed Vietnam’s relentless journey toward becoming an innovation hub in the region. The theme of InnoEx aligns with our core mission: the future belongs to those who can transform data into valuable products, services, and intellectual assets. Through initiatives like the Qualcomm Innovation Challenge, we are building a launchpad for innovators and startups in Vietnam to achieve this vision.”𝐔𝐧𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬One of the standout features of InnoEx 2025 is the Academia–Industry–Enterprise Collaboration Program, connecting market demands with research labs through the new Lab2Market space, showcasing nearly 20 projects from five top institutions. The event also launches the Advisory Circle – an expert network of major partner corporations – following the Strategic Dialogue “Ho Chi Minh City 2030+” on August 20, where 50 leaders from business, academia, startups, and associations contributed actionable ideas for positioning HCMC as a global dynamic, creative, and sustainable metropolis.𝐀 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐲, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞InnoEx 2025 reinforces its role as Vietnam’s gateway to the global innovation network. The event gathers representatives from more than 60 countries and territories, including strategic markets such as Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Canada, and Europe.The International Investment & Trade Promotion Forum acts as a “strategic marketplace” for Vietnamese companies to connect with foreign partners. The presence of hundreds of international business leaders and investment funds underscores Vietnam’s growing appeal on the global innovation map. The core message of InnoEx 2025 is clear: Data, technology, processes, people, and brands are not just tools – they are core assets that generate profit.Ms. Truong Ly Hoang Phi – Chairwoman & CEO of IBP, Vice President of YBA, and Chairwoman of InnoEx 2025 – shared: “Every business, organization, and startup has a unique value to contribute to the future economy. InnoEx is where those values converge, amplify, and spread.”With strong government, business, and global support, InnoEx is shaping Ho Chi Minh City as a Southeast Asian innovation hub and a strategic gateway for technology, capital, and ideas. InnoEx 2025 has received great interest and support from leading enterprises across high-tech, digital, and international organizations. Key partners include Qualcomm, Vietsuccess, AB InBev Vietnam, PNJ, Kido, Coolmate, and vibrant associations from Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, and beyond.The two-day event delivers comprehensive insights on trends, solutions, and strategic directions that will shape the future economy through innovation, technology, and global collaboration – establishing itself as one of Southeast Asia’s flagship events in technology, investment, and new business growth models.

INNOEX 2025 - RECAP

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.