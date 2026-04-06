Qualcomm Announces Shortlisted Teams for the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2026

QVIC 2026 Shortlisted Startups QVIC 2026 Shortlisted Startups QVIC 2026 University Startups

Twenty-Eight innovative startups selected to participate in a 6-month incubation program with a chance to win $255,000 in cash prizes

HANOI, VIETNAM, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, announced the shortlisted companies for the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2026 (QVIC) program on March 30, 2026. Twenty-Eight hi-tech teams specializing in industry sectors such as Smart cities, Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics/ Drones, Healthcare, AgriTech, and more, have been selected into the program. They will receive a program grant, technical support (especially in AI and data analytics), business coaching, intellectual property training and patent incentives to further develop their proposals during an initial 3-month incubation period. Fifteen of the twenty-eight startups will advance to a three‑month acceleration phase with additional technical support and patent‑filing incentives, culminating in a chance to win prizes totaling USD 255,000 at a finale event to be held in August 2026.The selection of shortlisted companies was based on various criteria, including their technical capabilities, innovative products, patentable technologies, and relevance to Vietnam's digital transformation and Industry 4.0.“The Department of Startup and Technology Enterprises (NATEC) highly appreciates the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge (QVIC) initiative by Qualcomm in supporting Vietnam’s innovation and startup ecosystem. The expansion of QVIC 2026 from 10 to 28 supported startups and research projects demonstrates Qualcomm’s strong commitment to accompanying Vietnamese startups and researchers in developing pioneering technological solutions. DSTE believes that the program will continue to create opportunities for startups and research teams in Vietnam to develop valuable technology solutions, contributing positively to the national goal of fostering economic development based on science, technology, and innovation.”“Vietnam continues to be a strategic hub for cultivating breakthrough innovation, and its startups, SMEs, and research teams are central to driving the country’s digital transformation and economic momentum,” said Nam Thieu, Country General Director, Qualcomm Vietnam Company Limited. “With the 2026 Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge expanding from 10 to 28 teams, we are significantly scaling our support for Vietnam’s next generation of innovators. This year’s cohort brings exceptional strength in critical technology domains - including AI, robotics, data center advancement, IoT, and smart city solutions - areas that will define Vietnam’s future competitiveness.During the incubation period, the shortlisted companies will receive support, including business and technical guidance, access to Qualcomm Vietnam's R&D lab in Hanoi, and problem-solving assistance from local teams. The lab capabilities include ML/AI enablement, camera lab, audio lab, RF chamber, thermal, and modem troubleshooting.“What stands out in this QVIC cohort is the continuum of innovation, from university‑incubated to industry‑driven startups, all converging on real‑world deployment,” said Sudeepto Roy, Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm Incorporated. “These teams are moving beyond isolated AI models to end-to-end workflows and agentic AI systems that can sense, decide, and act under practical constraints. That shift demands disciplined engineering choices across edge compute, power, sensing, and inference efficiency. Qualcomm’s role is to help translate this technical ambition into scalable platforms, where deep-tech innovation and intellectual property compound over a startup’s growth cycle.”The finale of the challenge, where the top five finalists will be selected by a panel of industry leaders, will be held in August 2026. The top five teams will compete for cash prizes totaling US$255,000, with the first-place winner receiving US$100,000, the second-place winner receiving US$75,000, the third-place winner receiving US$50,000 and two additional prizes of US$15,000 each for innovative research.Launched in December 2019, QVIC has nurtured fifty innovative Vietnamese startups in advanced technology areas. With the support of Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), the program aims to foster the development of Vietnam's growing technology ecosystem by identifying and nurturing innovative small- and medium-sized companies that design products utilizing 5G, IoT, AI, smart cities, wearable devices, and multimedia technologies from Qualcomm. Cumulatively, these startups have filed over 150 patents to protect their inventions.In conjunction with QVIC, Qualcomm has also launched a free, online learning program (hosted at https://www.L2ProVietnam.com ), designed to equip startups, SMEs, and researchers with the skills to protect, commercialize, and scale their intellectual property (IP). By strengthening IP literacy and practical know-how, it aims to unlock economic value and support a more robust national innovation ecosystem.About QualcommQualcomm relentlessly innovates to deliver intelligent computing everywhere, helping the world tackle some of its most important challenges. Building on our 40 years of technology leadership in creating era-defining breakthroughs, we deliver a broad portfolio of solutions built with our leading-edge AI, high- performance, low-power computing, and unrivaled connectivity. Our Snapdragonplatforms power extraordinary consumer experiences, and our Qualcomm Dragonwing™ products empower businesses and industries to scale to new heights. Together with our ecosystem partners, we enable next-generation digital transformation to enrich lives, improve businesses, and advance societies. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm-branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

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