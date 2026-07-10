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This Weekend’s Free Concerts!

After Dark at Gen Park: Jessi Pugh

Join us for the next After Dark at Gen Park concert on Saturday, July 11 with Jessi Pugh beginning at 7:30 pm. Jessi is an indie pop country artist in Bridgewater.

This free concert is open to everyone. Bring a chair or blanket, sit back, and enjoy the music, or get up and dance the night away! Outside food and non-alcoholic beverages are welcome.

Come out for a fun, family friendly summer evening at Generations Park!

Upcoming After Dark at Gen Park Schedule

Chris Sacks Band – July 25
The Judy Chops – August 08
Standing Room Only – August 22
Little Walter – August 29

Harris Concert Series: Solid Ground

The Harris Concert Series at Sipe Center kicks off with a performance by Solid Ground this Sunday, July 12 at 7:00 pm! Solid Ground plays gospel music with a country sound. Admission is free, and seating is first-come, first-served. No outside food or drink is allowed in the theater. Concessions will be available for purchase during the concerts. Many of your favorite performers from past years are returning!

Upcoming Harris Concert Schedule

Cantore – July 19
Boogie Kings – July 26
Isaac Stroupe – August 02
Faithful Men – August 09
Rockingham Male Chorus – August 16
Good Time Gospel Quartet – August 23

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This Weekend’s Free Concerts!

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