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Meade County Planning Commission - Work Session - July 16, 2026 - 5:30 PM ET

                                                                                                                                

Thursday, July 16, 2026

The Meade County Planning Commission will hold a public Work Session on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. at the Meade County Extension Office. The discussion will focus on ordinance updates and subdivision regulations.  
                   

                                        

The Meade County Planning Commission will hold a Work Session on Thursday, July 16, 2026, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Meade County Extension Office, 1041 Old Ekron Road, Brandenburg, Kentucky.

The purpose of the Work Session is to discuss planning and zoning matters. No public hearings are scheduled during this session.

Work Session Information

Date: Thursday, July 16, 2026
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location:
Meade County Extension Office
1041 Old Ekron Road
Brandenburg, KY 40108

Agenda

Discussion Topics

  • Ordinance

  • Subdivision Regulations

The Work Session is open to the public, and residents are welcome to attend and observe the discussions.

For additional information, please contact the Meade County Planning & Zoning Office at (270) 422-4676.

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Meade County Planning Commission - Work Session - July 16, 2026 - 5:30 PM ET

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