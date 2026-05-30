Meade County Planning Commission - Work Session - July 16, 2026 - 5:30 PM ET
Thursday, July 16, 2026The Meade County Planning Commission will hold a public Work Session on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. at the Meade County Extension Office. The discussion will focus on ordinance updates and subdivision regulations.
The Meade County Planning Commission will hold a Work Session on Thursday, July 16, 2026, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Meade County Extension Office, 1041 Old Ekron Road, Brandenburg, Kentucky.
The purpose of the Work Session is to discuss planning and zoning matters. No public hearings are scheduled during this session.
Work Session Information
Date: Thursday, July 16, 2026
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location:
Meade County Extension Office
1041 Old Ekron Road
Brandenburg, KY 40108
Agenda
Discussion Topics
Ordinance
Subdivision Regulations
The Work Session is open to the public, and residents are welcome to attend and observe the discussions.
For additional information, please contact the Meade County Planning & Zoning Office at (270) 422-4676.
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