Meade County Fiscal Court Notice: Hiring CDL Truck Driver (Full-Time)

Meade County Fiscal Court Accepting Applications for Full-Time CDL Truck Driver

Meade County Fiscal Court is accepting applications for a full-time CDL Truck Driver position with the Meade County Road Department.

Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply for this opportunity to join the Road Department team serving the residents of Meade County.

Application Information

Applications may be requested by:

For additional information, please contact the Meade County Finance Office at (270) 422-3967.

Application Deadline

Completed applications must be returned no later than 4:00 p.m. (ET) on Monday, August 3, 2026.

Minimum Qualifications

High school diploma or GED

Valid Kentucky driver's license

Valid Kentucky Class B Commercial Driver's License (CDL)

Minimum of two years of experience operating basic heavy-duty equipment

Extensive knowledge of the operation, maintenance, and safe operation of assigned equipment, including occupational hazards and proper safety practices

Salary & Benefits

Starting Pay: $17.79 per hour

After 6 Months: $18.68 per hour

Additional pay may be available based on experience

Full-time employees are eligible for a comprehensive benefits package that includes:

Additional Information

Internal applicants will receive first consideration. Employment is contingent upon successfully completing a background check and drug screening.

Meade County Fiscal Court is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer..

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