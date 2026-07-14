Third Annual David A. Pierce Award Ceremony Returns to The Comedy Store

NSEAL to honor music-industry attorney and artists’ rights advocate Tim Kappel on July 16, 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is no shortage of ways to spend a Thursday night in Los Angeles, but few can match an evening of celebrating the year’s biggest legal wins for creatives with comedy, community, and networking at one of Hollywood’s most legendary venues.

On July 16, 2026, the National Society of Entertainment and Arts Lawyers (“NSEAL”), an artists’ rights advocacy organization, will host the people who protect creativity for the Third Annual David A. Pierce Award Ceremony at The Comedy Store from 5:30 – 7:30 pm PST, with an exclusive after-party on the front patio.

Expect to network with heavy hitters in the entertainment law space, share big laughs, make meaningful connections, and celebrate those who have stood, and still stand, for artists' rights.

Every summer, the David A. Pierce Award honors an attorney who has made meaningful contributions to protecting and advancing artists’ rights, carrying forward Mr. Pierce’s legacy of passionate advocacy for creative professionals. Now in its third year, this year’s ceremony will recognize award recipient Tim Kappel and include remarks by NSEAL’s Chairman, Steven T. Lowe, and East Coast Director, Scott Alan Burroughs.

The evening will bring entertainment and arts lawyers, law students, creators, and anyone who shares a commitment to protecting artists’ rights together for a celebration of legal excellence and the entertainment community. Guests will enjoy comedy performances, food, schmoozing, inspiring speeches, and celebration.

This year’s David A. Pierce Award will be presented to Tim Kappel, a nationally recognized music industry attorney, educator, and advocate for artists and songwriters. Kappel is a founding partner of Wells & Kappel LLP and served as lead counsel in Vetter v. Resnik (25-30108), a significant Fifth Circuit case that recently granted creators worldwide copyright termination rights.

He also supported artists through his advocacy in connection with both the NSEAL amicus brief filed in the Salt-N-Pepa v. UMG case (1:25-cv-04182) in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, and his related article, as well as his work on the Allen Toussaint Legacy Act, a Louisiana law passed in 2022 that establishes a statutory “right of publicity,” which allows individuals to control the commercial use of their identities.

Beyond his legal practice, Kappel serves as Assistant Professor and Associate Director of the Music Industry Studies program at Loyola University New Orleans’ School of Music and Theatre Professions and is President of the Recording Academy’s Memphis Chapter Board for 2025-2026.

Event Information

Date: Thursday, July 16, 2026

Time: 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Location: The Original Room at The Comedy Store, West Hollywood (8433 Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA.)

Tickets:

Early Bird — $50

Students — $30

Last Minute — $60 (After July 10, 2026)

https://events.leapevents.com/event/david-pierce-2026

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