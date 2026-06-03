Kalamazoo Criminal Defense Attorney Identifies Five Legal Issues Residents Are Facing Most Frequently in 2026

When a community faces economic pressure and uncertainty, those challenges often find their way into the criminal justice system” — Sara L. Schlack

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sara L. Schlack, founder and managing attorney of Schlack & Associates, PLC, says five types of criminal matters continue to dominate the firm's caseload across southwest Michigan in 2026, reflecting legal challenges facing individuals and families throughout the region.

A former prosecutor with more than 14 years of legal experience, Schlack has represented clients in courts throughout southwest Michigan and says many people are surprised by how quickly a criminal investigation or arrest can affect their lives.

"When a community faces economic pressure and uncertainty, those challenges often find their way into the criminal justice system," Schlack said. "Many of our clients have never been arrested before. They're suddenly facing serious allegations and trying to understand what happens next."

Based on the firm's recent caseload, Schlack identified the following five criminal matters as the most common issues her office handles:

1. OWI Charges. Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offenses remain among the most frequently charged crimes in Michigan. Schlack said many drivers do not realize that every aspect of an arrest—from the initial traffic stop to field sobriety testing and chemical testing procedures—must comply with legal requirements.

"An arrest does not automatically mean the evidence is beyond challenge," Schlack said. "The facts of every case deserve careful review."

2. Domestic Violence Allegations. Domestic violence cases often move quickly through the legal system and can result in immediate consequences, including bond restrictions, no-contact orders, and impacts on employment and family relationships.

Schlack noted that allegations alone do not tell the entire story and that a thorough examination of witness statements, evidence, and surrounding circumstances is critical.

3. Drug Crime Cases. Drug-related charges continue to be a significant portion of the firm's criminal defense practice, ranging from possession offenses to allegations involving distribution or trafficking.

According to Schlack, issues involving search warrants, traffic stops, police procedures, and the handling of evidence frequently become central to a client's defense.

4. Criminal Charges Involving College Students. With several colleges and universities located throughout Southwest Michigan, the firm regularly represents students facing charges such as OWI, drug possession, disorderly conduct, and other misdemeanor offenses.

"A criminal charge can have consequences that extend far beyond the courtroom," Schlack said. "Students may face concerns about scholarships, financial aid, housing, graduate school admissions, or future employment opportunities."

She emphasized that early legal intervention can often help students better understand their options and protect their futures.

5. Expungements and Record Clearing. Schlack said demand for expungement services continues to grow as more Michigan residents seek to clear eligible criminal records and move forward with their lives.

Michigan's expanded expungement laws have created new opportunities for many individuals to pursue employment, housing, educational opportunities, and professional licensing without the barriers created by a past conviction.

"One of the most rewarding parts of our practice is helping people leave old mistakes behind and move forward," Schlack said.

Early Action Can Make a Difference

While the charges vary, Schlack said one principle applies to nearly every criminal matter: acting quickly is critical.

"The first days after an arrest or accusation are often the most critical," she said. "People are understandably overwhelmed. What we tell clients is to let us take on the legal burden so they can focus on their families, their jobs, and their lives."

The firm recently launched a redesigned website, SchlackLaw.com, featuring information about criminal defense services, expungement eligibility, and legal resources for individuals facing criminal charges in Michigan.

About Schlack & Associates, PLC

Schlack & Associates, PLC is a criminal defense law firm based in Kalamazoo, Michigan serving clients throughout southwest Michigan. Founder and managing attorney, Sara L. Schlack, is a former prosecutor with more than 14 years of legal experience. Her firm represents clients facing criminal charges in state-level litigation at the trial and appellate stages. Her firm routinely takes matters as simple as traffic tickets all the way up to major life offense cases. For more information, visit www.schlacklaw.com.



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