Estate Legacy Pro Releases Free Playbook Outlining Asset Protection Strategies for Business Owners & Entrepreneurs

Most entrepreneurs are focused on building their business, not on the legal structures that protect what they've built” — Joseph Alamilla

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Estate Legacy Pro, an estate planning and asset protection firm, has released a free educational playbook aimed at helping business owners understand the strategies commonly used to protect assets and transfer wealth across generations.

The guide, titled The Millionaire's Playbook: 7 Wealth Strategies Smart Entrepreneurs Use to Protect Assets and Build Generational Wealth, outlines seven planning concepts ranging from reducing unnecessary taxes and separating personal assets from business liability to the use of domestic asset protection trusts. It is available at no cost through the firm's website.

The firm notes that many business owners operate with outdated or incomplete plans that can expose personal wealth to business risk or subject estates to avoidable taxes and probate costs. The playbook is intended as an educational overview rather than legal advice, introducing concepts that owners can discuss with a qualified professional.

"Most entrepreneurs are focused on building their business, not on the legal structures that protect what they've built," said Joseph Alamilla from Estate Legacy Pro. "This guide is meant to help them understand the options that exist, so they can ask better questions and make informed decisions about their long-term planning."

According to the firm, the guide reflects a broader approach to estate planning that treats asset protection, tax strategy, and business succession as connected parts of a single plan rather than isolated documents. Topics covered include entity structuring, common gaps that erode wealth over time, and the differences between accumulating wealth and building a lasting legacy.

Estate Legacy Pro provides personalized estate planning services for families and business owners, including wills and trusts, asset protection, tax strategy, business succession, and probate administration. The firm offers a complimentary initial consultation.

About Estate Legacy Pro

Estate Legacy Pro is an estate planning and asset protection firm serving families and business owners. The firm focuses on personalized, comprehensive planning designed to protect assets, minimize tax exposure, and preserve wealth across generations.

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