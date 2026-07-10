Harmful Algae in Brickyard Pond

Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) recommend avoiding contact with Brickyard Pond in Barrington due to harmful algal blooms (HABs) caused by blue-green algae (cyanobacteria). HABs can produce toxins that can be harmful to humans and animals.

To minimize health risks:

• Avoid swimming, fishing, boating, or kayaking

• Don’t drink untreated water or eat fish from this pond

• Keep pets out of the water

• HABs can move around, so use caution in all areas of this pond

This advisory is in effect until further notice. Find more information and a list of current HAB advisories at dem.ri.gov/hab-dashboard

Report suspected HABs to DEM.OWRCyano@dem.ri.gov

Read the full press release at https://dem.ri.gov/press-releases/ridoh-and-dem-recommend-avoiding-contact-brickyard-pond-barrington