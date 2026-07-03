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Cooling Center at the Public Safety Building

The Barrington Public Safety Building at 100 Federal Road is open as a cooling center for those who need a location with air conditioning during this heat wave.
If you have questions, please call 401-437-3930

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Cooling Center at the Public Safety Building

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