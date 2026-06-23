FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 23, 2026

GRAND COUNTY ENACTS STAGE TWO FIRE RESTRICTIONS

GRAND COUNTY, CO – During their regular meeting, the Grand County Board of County Commissioners approved enacting Stage Two Fire Restrictions, effective Friday, June 26, 2026 at 12:01 a.m.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with local fire districts and federal partners, consistently monitors fire conditions and the necessity of fire restrictions. Decisions are based on a scientific fire restriction matrix utilized across northwest Colorado. Upon reviewing the latest data, Sheriff Brett Schroetlin recommended and Commissioners approved implementing Stage Two Fire Restrictions (Resolution No. 2026-06-16).

The Commissioners’ decision is the result of a collaborative effort between the Sheriff, local fire districts, the Bureau of Land Management’s Kremmling Field Office, the Sulphur Ranger District of the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, and the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest. It is expected that our federal partners may implement stage two fire restrictions later this week after following their internal processes.

Under Grand County Stage Two Restrictions, all fires are prohibited on public and private lands, as well as at campgrounds in unincorporated Grand County. Each municipality (town) within Grand County has the ability to implement fire restrictions as determined by their local government.

Prohibited Activities & Uses

To protect lives, property, and natural resources, the following activities are strictly prohibited:

Open Fires: Building, maintaining, attending, or using any open fire—including charcoal grills and wood pits—at both public campgrounds and private residences. No outdoor fires unless it is gas and can be turned off (propane fire pits are permitted).

Personal Fireworks: The possession, sale, and use of all personal fireworks (including those normally considered "permissible" under state statute). Note: Only permitted, professional fireworks displays are allowed. It is the decision of the local jurisdiction to host a fireworks display.

Open-Flame Tools: Operating welding equipment, acetylene torches, or any other devices featuring an open flame.

Incendiary Devices: The use of explosives, exploding targets, tracer or exploding ammunition, and rockets.

Outdoor Smoking: Smoking outdoors is prohibited. Smoking is only permitted within an enclosed vehicle or building. Cigarettes must be disposed of safely in proper receptacles; never discard them out of vehicle windows.

Uncertified Chainsaws: Operating a chainsaw without a USDA- or SAE-approved spark-arresting device properly installed and in effective working order.

Allowed Activities & Uses

The following activities remain permitted, provided they are conducted with extreme caution:

Gas & Liquid Fueled Appliances: heating devices, stoves, grills, lanterns, fire pits, fireplaces or fire tables that include shut-off valves are permitted when used in an area at least three or more feet from flammable materials such as grasses or pine needles.

Indoor Fireplaces: Fires completely contained within a fireplace, wood stove, or pellet stove inside a fully enclosed, permanent structure.

Professional Displays: Permissible fireworks according to state statute. The permitted, professional fireworks displays in Grand County are allowed.

Enforcement, Fines, and Reporting

Grand County officials urge voluntary compliance to help safeguard the community. However, fire restrictions will be strictly enforced.

Penalties: A violation of Grand County Fire Restrictions is punishable by a $1,000.00 fine for each separate offense.

To Report a Violation: Please contact the Grand County Communications Center at 970-725-3311. For your own safety, do not personally confront individuals violating the restrictions; allow Sheriff's Deputies to handle the situation.

Official Resources & Wildfire Stewardship

Help us prevent wildfires and stay informed by checking official sources:

• Grand County Recorded Fire Restrictions Information Line: 970-725-3852

• Grand County Emergency Management: www.GCEmergency.com

• Grand County Wildfire Council: www.bewildfireready.org

• Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests: www.fs.usda.gov/r02/arp

• Medicine Bow - Routt National Forests: www.fs.usda.gov/mbr

• Bureau of Land Management Northwest District: www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-information/colorado/northwest-district

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