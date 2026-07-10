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Route 21 over Paynes Branch in Reynolds County CLOSED

SIKESTON-Due to flooding, the double box culvert on Route 21 over Paynes Branch in Reynolds County has sustained damage and is closed until further notice. This section of roadway is located near Route N. Once water recedes, MoDOT will reevaluate the roadway. Updates will be posted as additional information is available.

Please check the Traveler Information Map at https://traveler.modot.org/map/?district=SOUTHEAST for the most up-to-date conditions. 

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Route 21 over Paynes Branch in Reynolds County CLOSED

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