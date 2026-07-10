Kansas City area maintenance work for July 13-17

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO – The Missouri Department of Transportation will be performing maintenance work throughout the Kansas City region from July 13 through July 17. All work is weather permitting.

CLAY COUNTY

U.S. Route 169 northbound at Route KK: lane closure and flagging operations on Monday, July 13 and Tuesday, July 14, from approximately 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, for ditching and drainage work.

JOHNSON COUNTY

Missouri Route 23: flagging operations from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily for pavement work

Monday, July 13: between Route MM and NE 250 Rd.

Tuesday, July 14: between Route Y and Route D

Route D between U.S. Route 50 and Missouri Route 23: flagging operations on Wednesday, July 15, from approximately 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., for pavement work.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Route OO between Missouri Route 131 and Route HH: flagging operations with pilot cars from Monday, July 13 until Thursday, July 16, from approximately 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., for pavement work.

SALINE COUNTY

Interstate 70 North Outer Rd.: road closed from approximately 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, for pavement work:

Monday, July 13: between Route Y and end of state maintenance near Emma

Tuesday, July 14: between Missouri Route 127 & Drift Ave. near Sweet Springs

MoDOT maintenance crews often perform other tasks throughout the work week such as pothole patching, litter pick-up, sign repairs, brush cutting, and other operations that are not included above as they pose limited impacts to traffic.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity/. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).