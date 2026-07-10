South County Park Pool Closed July 11
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 10, 2026) – South County Park Main Pool at 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950 will be closed on Saturday, July 11, 2026 for a swim meet. The pool will open on a normal operating schedule at 1 p.m.
For more information contact Joele, Recreation Supervisor at 941-681-3788 or Joele.Kirkpatrick@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
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