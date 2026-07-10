MPD Makes Arrest in an Armed Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an armed burglary that occurred in Southeast.



On Monday, April 6, 2026, at approximately 9:15 p.m., three suspects armed with guns knocked on the victims’ apartment door in the 2800 block of Terrace Road, Southeast. One of the victims opened the door and the armed suspects forced their way into the apartment. One of the suspects assaulted one of the victims with a gun and took property from the victims. The suspects fled the scene before the responding officers arrived. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim who was assaulted to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.



On Monday, July 6, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court search warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) located one of the suspects. As a result of the detective’s investigation, 26-year-old Larquette Brown of Southeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with Burglary I while Armed.



This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 26045424

###