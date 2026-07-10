SCDP Presents: “On the Road with Wes Moore”
South Carolina – The South Carolina Democratic Party is going “On the Road” to Flip the Future with Maryland Governor Wes Moore on Monday, July 13, 2026.
The visit will include community stops in the Lowcountry and Midlands, offering supporters an opportunity to engage directly with Governor Moore. Moore made history in 2022, becoming Maryland’s first African-American governor and the third African-American person elected governor of any U.S. state. A former CEO of one of the nation’s largest anti-poverty organizations, he has been a powerful advocate for education, economic opportunity, and public service.
WHAT: Meet and Greet with Governor Wes Moore
WHEN: Monday, July 13th, 2026
WHO: Governor Wes Moore and various South Carolina Democratic candidates
WHERE – COUNTIES: Charleston (House District 116) and Sumter (House District 67)
(exact stop-times & venues provided upon RSVP)
Click here to RSVP and attend in person
If you have questions, please contact jon@scdp.org / Moblie: (803) 606-7562.
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