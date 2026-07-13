Statement from South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Christale Spain on Governor McMaster’s Appointment to the U.S. Senate

“The Governor has the constitutional power to appoint a successor to fill the vacancy left by the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham, and we respect that process. Today, Governor McMaster appointed Senator Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to serve until January 2027.

On November 3, South Carolinians will elect our next United States Senator. South Carolina Democrats will work tirelessly to elect a leader who will fight for South Carolina, and that leader is Dr. Annie Andrews.”