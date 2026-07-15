Statement from South Carolina Democratic Party Executive Director Jay Parmley on the State Election Commission’s Decision on who can vote in the August GOP Primary for United States Senate.

“South Carolina state law is clear: voters may only participate in one party’s primary during an election cycle, and today’s decision applies that law consistently. Any voter who didn’t vote in the Democratic Primary in June may participate in the August Special Republican Primary to choose the GOP nominee for United States Senate. Our focus continues to be on electing Dr. Annie Andrews to the United States Senate.”

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