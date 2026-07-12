A Statement From Chair Christale Spain On the Passing of United States Senator Lindsey Graham

Today is a day to rise above partisan politics. Senator Graham was a South Carolinian who spent his life representing our state and country in military service and elective office. We offer our sincere condolences to his family, staff, and the many who grieve his passing.

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