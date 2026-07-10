Cuthbert, Randolph County, GA (July 10, 2026) - The GBI is investigating a shooting in Cuthbert, GA, that left an 18-year-old man injured. The Cuthbert Police Department (CPD) requested the GBI to investigate.

On Friday, July 3, 2026, at about 8:50 p.m., CPD officers were notified that an 18-year-old man had been shot in the 200 block of Hamilton Avenue, Cuthbert, GA, earlier that evening. The man was taken by another individual to a local EMS station. The man was then transported by EMS to a local hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080, or the Cuthbert Police Department at 229-732-2323. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Pataula Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.